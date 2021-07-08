North Topsail Beach, Onslow boards to meet Tuesday

The Davis County School board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday night. The board will consider resignations and contracts, consider adding the middle school play to the Class E supplemental schedule, and consider adding a middle school robotics assistant to the class F schedule. The board will consider purchasing a new Spanish curriculum, consider the annual Thrillshare renewal with Apptegy, and consider a contract with Edmentum for online programming. The board will consider a usage agreement with the Mutchler Community Center and will consider the purchase of five new computers for business communications classes. The board will hold a public hearing to discuss proposed plans specifications and a form of contract for HVAC improvements, and will consider a notice to bidders for the program. The board will discuss window wrap for the high school gymnasium, an elementary roof replacement and will consider a fence project for the high school practice field.