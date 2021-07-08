Cancel
North Topsail Beach, Onslow boards to meet Tuesday

By Staff Report
coastalreview.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Onslow County Board of Commissioners and the North Topsail Beach Board of Aldermen have scheduled a joint special meeting next week to discuss the town’s desire for money from county occupancy tax coffers to pay for beach nourishment. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners’...

