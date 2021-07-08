Cancel
POTUS

Enlisted airmen can earn up to $360,000 in retention bonuses in these fields

By Rachel Cohen
Military Times
Military Times
 15 days ago
The Air Force is wooing enlisted airmen and guardians in nearly 40 career fields to stay in the service with as much as $360,000 in bonus pay. A midyear list of Air Force and Space Force high-priority enlisted jobs that can snag some extra cash, released Wednesday, includes specialties from Chinese and Russian language analysts to aircraft maintainers to health care workers.

Military Times

Military Times

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

