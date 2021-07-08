Celsius Introduces Rewards Explorer, An Industry-first Yield Verification Tool

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the global industry-leading cryptocurrency yield-earning platform introduces Rewards Explorer, an industry-first rewards verification tool available via the Celsius web app and mobile app. Rewards Explorer is the first of a suite of Proof of Community products, aimed at giving users maximum transparency on Celsius numbers.

Rewards Explorer is an interactive dashboard where every user will have the ability to see the entire Celsius community rewards in numbers. While all sensitive user data is kept anonymous and secure, Rewards Explorer allows users to navigate and explore in detail all funds paid as rewards to every user in the community with just a few clicks on the dashboard.

Rewards Explorer is an in-house product born out of a rapid experimentation hackathon done by the Celsius Product and Development team to ideate on and create solutions that would address real user needs and carry forward the company mission. Rewards Explorer provides data integrity to Community distributed rewards as that data is hashed and published to Etherscan. Celsius plans to unveil future iterations of Rewards Explorer and other products in the coming months as part of Proof of Community, setting the standard in blockchain finance for transparency to consumers.

"With Rewards Explorer, and our broader Proof of Community project, we want to create as many avenues as possible for Celsius customers to get a look under the hood and foster a culture of transparency," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius. "Blockchain finance and earning passive income on your crypto is still a novel concept for even seasoned crypto hodlers. So we want to be progressive and lead the industry down a path traditional banking has never provided for its customers. And in doing so earn the trust of new crypto users and fortify the confidence of our Celsius community."

"I'm thrilled to finally introduce Rewards Explorer to the Celsius community. Bringing this tool to life has been a priority for the product team for over a year," said Nir Atar, Director of Product. "We're excited not only for today's launch but future iterations and products as part of Proof of Community, giving maximum transparency to Celsius customers."

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

Media Contact: press@celsius.network

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-introduces-rewards-explorer-an-industry-first-yield-verification-tool-301328221.html

SOURCE Celsius Network