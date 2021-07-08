Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Celsius Introduces Rewards Explorer, An Industry-first Yield Verification Tool

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the global industry-leading cryptocurrency yield-earning platform introduces Rewards Explorer, an industry-first rewards verification tool available via the Celsius web app and mobile app. Rewards Explorer is the first of a suite of Proof of Community products, aimed at giving users maximum transparency on Celsius numbers.

Rewards Explorer is an interactive dashboard where every user will have the ability to see the entire Celsius community rewards in numbers. While all sensitive user data is kept anonymous and secure, Rewards Explorer allows users to navigate and explore in detail all funds paid as rewards to every user in the community with just a few clicks on the dashboard.

Rewards Explorer is an in-house product born out of a rapid experimentation hackathon done by the Celsius Product and Development team to ideate on and create solutions that would address real user needs and carry forward the company mission. Rewards Explorer provides data integrity to Community distributed rewards as that data is hashed and published to Etherscan. Celsius plans to unveil future iterations of Rewards Explorer and other products in the coming months as part of Proof of Community, setting the standard in blockchain finance for transparency to consumers.

"With Rewards Explorer, and our broader Proof of Community project, we want to create as many avenues as possible for Celsius customers to get a look under the hood and foster a culture of transparency," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius. "Blockchain finance and earning passive income on your crypto is still a novel concept for even seasoned crypto hodlers. So we want to be progressive and lead the industry down a path traditional banking has never provided for its customers. And in doing so earn the trust of new crypto users and fortify the confidence of our Celsius community."

"I'm thrilled to finally introduce Rewards Explorer to the Celsius community. Bringing this tool to life has been a priority for the product team for over a year," said Nir Atar, Director of Product. "We're excited not only for today's launch but future iterations and products as part of Proof of Community, giving maximum transparency to Celsius customers."

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

Media Contact: press@celsius.network

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-introduces-rewards-explorer-an-industry-first-yield-verification-tool-301328221.html

SOURCE Celsius Network

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
933
Followers
34K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celsius#Cryptocurrency#Ceo#Hackathon#Rewards Explorer#Etherscan#Proof Of Community#Blockchain#Www Celsius Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
Related
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Wallarm is Taking a Leading Position in the Hyper-growth API Security Market

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Wallarm, a leading API security company, today announced strong corporate momentum with significant growth in revenue, existing customer expansion, and new features to complete its end-to-end API security solution. Wallarm has seen a marked increase in customer adoption and expansion as a result of...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Passwordless authentication startup Magic raises $27M in funding

Magic Labs Inc., a startup that provides decentralized passwordless authentication for websites, said today that it has raised $27 million in an early-stage funding round led by Northzone. The Series A funding round brings the total raised by Magic to $31 million following a $4 million seed funding round in...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

The Worldwide Bot Security Industry Is Expected To Reach $983 Million By 2026

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bot Security Market by Component (Standalone Solution, Services), Security Type (Web, Mobile, API), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Straive Data Platform derives actionable insights out of unstructured datasets

Straive launched Straive Data Platform (SDP). SDP is an end-to-end data management platform focused on unstructured data solutions. With its cloud-native and microservices-based architecture, SDP extracts and enriches data from any unstructured source and enables enterprises to harness the power of all data. SDP benefits companies with a faster time to market, better data coverage and provides consistent quality with a scalable solution and a distinctive capability to work with unstructured data.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Announces Reg A PPS Offering Increase That Could Result In $40 Million Investment Into M&A Campaign.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York, NY - July 22, 2021 - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced an SEC Qualification to raise the price per share (PPS) of the 20,200,000 remaining shares available under a Reg-A offering to a minimum of $0.50 and as high as $2.00. The Qualification enables iQSTEL to raise a potential $40 million and remain a Debt Free Company. iQSTEL's plans are to put the investment capital behind its ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) campaign intended to accelerate growth in conjunction with the company's business plan expanding the company's five business divisions - Telecom, EV, Fintech, IoT, Blockchain. At the same time, the funds raised will increase iQSTEL's shareholder equity value contributing to our intended Nasdaq uplisting.
Softwarefinextra.com

Win Fintech Customers with NLP

Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and namely its sub-domains – Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are bringing us close to the moment when we won’t distinguish the difference between the way people talk (human speech) and the way machines interpret and reproduce it (machine speech). And...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market From Application Software Industry|Discover Company Insights In Technavio

The "contract life-cycle management software market segmented by deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the contract life-cycle management software market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2.33 billion during 2021-2025?
Economypymnts.com

Corporate Spend Management Opens B2B FinTech Floodgates

B2B FinTech continues to thrive with venture capitalists, and this week, a clear winner emerged: corporate spend management. The roundup saw not one, but two nine-figure funding rounds for expense management FinTechs working to boost control over and visibility into business spend at a time of continued volatility in the market.
Industrysiliconangle.com

Uber Freight buys shipping software company Transplace for $2.25B

Uber Freight, the majority-owned logistics arm of Uber Technologies Inc., today said it’s acquiring shipping software company Transplace Inc. for $2.25 billion. Uber Freight is acquiring the company from TPG Capital in a deal that consists of $750 million in common Uber stock and the remainder in cash. Founded in...
Technologygeneralaviationnews.com

LogTen introduces industry first: Pilot Logbook Widgets

Coradine Aviation has released the second major update of 2021 for LogTen, a pilot logbook for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This release includes an industry first: LogTen Widgets, according to company officials. Pilots can now monitor vital information directly from their home screens on iOS devices. Upcoming flights, currencies, limits,...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

IDEX Biometrics Ships Latest Reference Platform For Biometric Smart Cards To Global Smart Card Manufacturer

Oslo, Norway - 22 July 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX / NASDAQ: IDBA), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has shipped development systems based on the recently announced reference platform jointly developed by IDEX Biometrics and Infineon Technologies AG. The customer is among the top three card manufacturers serving the payment card industry.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Skyflow PII Data Privacy Vault ensures regulatory compliance for sensitive data

Skyflow launched PII Data Privacy Vault, a zero trust data vault for securely handling sensitive customer information (known as personally identifiable information, or PII). The PII Data Privacy Vault includes the new Skyflow Data Governance Engine, which enables fine-grained access control to data based on roles, policies, or attributes. The vault is delivered as a simple API, allowing software developers to quickly build innovative applications without worrying about data security, privacy, or compliance.
Technologyphocuswire.com

STARTUP STAGE: ModiHost is a hotel management system using AI and blockchain

ModiHost is a hotel management system that uses artificial intelligence to personalize the guest experience and blockchain and smart contracts to build in transparency and efficiency for hoteliers. Based in Singapore, ModiHost launched in 2019 and currently has 15 employees. What is your 30-second pitch to investors?. ModiHost is a...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Mastercard’s Finicity Teams With Green Dot To Advance Data Access

Open banking platform Finicity, a Mastercard company, signed a data access agreement with the digital banking platform Green Dot. Finicity CEO Steve Smith said in a press release on Wednesday (July 21) that the collaboration with Green Dot is “next in our data access agreements lineup,” and the companies align in offering “greater transparency to consumers to improve financial health and inclusion.”
SoftwareVentureBeat

Google Looker gets Azure support, API explorer

A day after its Security Summit, Google announced new features heading to Looker, the business intelligence platform it acquired in 2019 for $2.6 billion. The newest version of Looker — Looker 21 — introduces a revamped portal and extension framework as well as support for hosting on Microsoft Azure. Looker...
Marketsfinextra.com

How to Gain a Competitive Advantage with Data Access in the Cloud

Financial services organisations are increasingly looking to utilise cloud-based market data to accelerate their modernisation journey. In this paper we explore how market data provider FactSet, working alongside AWS, is benefiting the financial services sector by distributing its financial content in the cloud. Download the paper to learn more about:
Marketsaithority.com

Celsius Joins The Bitcoin Mining Council

As one of the largest US miners and investors in Bitcoin mining, Celsius expands its leadership in North American Bitcoin mining by joining BMC. Celsius, the leading global cryptocurrency yield-earning platform, announced the company has joined The Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC), a voluntary global forum of Bitcoin mining companies and other companies in the Bitcoin industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy