From New Leadership to Vicarious Punching, The 'Leverage: Redemption' Cast Previews The Continuation Series

Leverage: Redemption is a clunky shell of its former self: "For one thing, the production values are extremely low," says Amy Amatangelo. "Many backgrounds are so obviously fake. Then there’s the dialogue, which feels the need to keep reminding viewers about the overall premise of the show...And, unfortunately, the acting is subpar. We are just coming out of a pandemic so I’m not in the mood to be mean, but suffice to say the performances are not great even from those who you would expect to be on point. The charm of the original was the easy rapport among the leads; that’s missing in this go round. (It doesn’t help that Aldis Hodge, the strongest of the ensemble, is listed as a 'special guest star and departs the series after the second episode. He’s replaced by Aleyse Shannon, who joins the series as Alec’s foster sister Breanna, who—wouldn’t you know it—is also very good at technology.) Thankfully the series does improve with each passing episode. The pilot is the most awkward. You can almost feel the nervous energy. Maybe everyone was just adjusting to being back together."