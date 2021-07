It's rare that an Instagram photo from Kim Kardashian does not make headlines, but in 2020, there was one snap in particular that left the internet completely shook. The image in question captured the second-eldest Kardashian sister hanging out in the kitchen while clad in clothing from her SKIMS brand, but it was the open refrigerator she posed in front of that her millions of followers couldn't help but notice, as it appeared to contain nothing more than a few cartons of milk.