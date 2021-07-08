Cancel
'Tomorrow War' Sequel Talks Underway With Chris Pratt, Director Chris McKay Returning

By Adam B. Vary
Laredo Morning Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle may be won, but “The Tomorrow War” continues. A week after the time-traveling alien invasion thriller premiered on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios and Skydance are already in talks to produce a sequel to the film. The current plan is for director Chris McKay, screenwriter Zach Dean, and stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons to all return for a second go around, but no cast deals are done yet.

