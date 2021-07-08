'Tomorrow War' Sequel Talks Underway With Chris Pratt, Director Chris McKay Returning

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Act 3 podcast! This week the boys are talking about more business wheelings and dealings in the streaming space. "But business news sounds boring," you might be saying to yourself. Ok, ok. We hear you. What about trying to figure out which "Chris" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest star right now? That's right, is it Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, or Chris Pratt? See if the Chris you selected matches what Steven and Chandler think. And since we just mentioned Chris Pratt, he's in a new movie that's currently streaming on Amazon Prime. We're talking about "The Tomorrow War" this week. How does this alien invasion summer blockbuster live up to others in the genre like "Independence Day?" All that and more in this episode of Act 3!