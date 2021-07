In an interview with SportsKeeda, Killian Dain said that NXT wrestlers watched matches from AEW Dynamite backstage during episode tapings. Here are highlights:. On if NXT wrestlers would watch AEW: “Like, so, I think people would love [for] me to say it was this rivalry or whatever else, but the truth is, you know when we were going head-to-head if they had a particularly good match, we’d wanted to watch; we’d watch! You know what I mean? We’d be backstage in the locker room; we’ll be like, ‘Oh, such and such, let’s see that.’ A lot of [them] are our friends, [as is] with a lot of the guys on the roster.”