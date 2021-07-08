Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Camden, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Western Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Soundside flooding of up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines of the Currituck and Albemarle Sounds, including adjacent waterways. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline of the resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 3.3 0.4 0.3 4-5 NONE 09/08 AM 1.8 -1.1 -0.5 2-3 NONE 09/09 PM 3.0 0.1 0.0 1 NONE 10/09 AM 2.6 -0.3 0.2 2 NONE 10/09 PM 3.1 0.2 0.1 1 NONE 11/10 AM 2.7 -0.2 0.2 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/09 PM 3.5 0.7 0.8 3-4 NONE 09/10 AM 1.5 -1.3 -0.7 1-2 NONE 09/10 PM 2.8 0.0 0.0 1 NONE 10/10 AM 2.5 -0.3 0.3 1-2 NONE 10/10 PM 3.3 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 11/11 AM 2.8 0.0 0.5 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 3.7 0.0 0.0 3-6 NONE 09/08 AM 2.0 -1.7 -0.7 3-4 NONE 09/08 PM 3.4 -0.3 -0.3 1 NONE 10/09 AM 2.8 -0.9 0.0 1 NONE 10/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.2 1 NONE 11/09 AM 3.1 -0.6 0.2 1 NONE