Severe Weather Statement issued for Geauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Geauga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR GEAUGA COUNTY At 243 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burton, or near Chardon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Chardon, South Russell, Middlefield, Burton, Chesterland, Kirtland, Parkman, Huntsburg, Claridon, Montville, Bainbridge and Aquilla. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH