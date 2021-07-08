Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bertie, Chowan, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Bertie; Chowan; Perquimans COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Soundside flooding of up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines of the Albemarle Sound, including adjacent waterways. * WHERE...Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.