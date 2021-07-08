Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...The coasts of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous rip currents and rough seas associated with Tropical Storm Elsa will make conditions in the surf dangerous. Stay out of the surf.