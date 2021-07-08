Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic County, NJ

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...The coasts of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous rip currents and rough seas associated with Tropical Storm Elsa will make conditions in the surf dangerous. Stay out of the surf.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
County
Atlantic County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Extreme Weather#Atlantic Coastal Cape May#Coastal Atlantic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Carter County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARTER COUNTY At 333 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southwest of Gustave, or 39 miles northwest of Belle Fourche, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust to 73 mph was observed at the Alzada DOT weather station. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Alzada and Albion. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Charlotte to 6 miles east of Jourdanton. Movement was north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet, Charlotte, Leming, Iuka, Graytown, Kyote, Coughran, Dobrowolski, Amphion, Espey, Rossville and McCoy.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST FOR WESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 603 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gu Vo, or 22 miles southeast of Ajo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Kuakatch. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Ocean City, MDOcean City Today

Dangers of rip currents and how to identify, escape

(July 23, 2021) If you spend anytime at the beach and listen to local television or radio at this time of the year, you will hear about the dangers of rip currents, often confused as riptides. While a tide is caused by the gravitational pull of the moon and sun...
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 807 PM MST, Gauge reports up to 0.50 inches fell due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wickenburg.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 807 PM MST, Gauge reports up to 0.50 inches fell due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wickenburg.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 807 PM MST, Gauge reports up to 0.50 inches fell due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wickenburg.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 807 PM MST, Gauge reports up to 0.50 inches fell due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wickenburg.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 20:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 807 PM MST, Gauge reports up to 0.50 inches fell due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wickenburg.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy