Satoshi Kojima Reveals How Stan Hansen Taught Him to Protect the Lariat Move

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article– NJPW1972.com recently conducted an interview with wrestler Satoshi Kojima. Below are some highlights:. Satoshi Kojima on the past legend who would be his dream opponent: “Stan Hansen. Gotta be. When I was in New Japan, he was in All Japan, so our paths never got to cross. I’d love to have wrestled him while he was running wild.”

