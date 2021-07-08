Satoshi Kojima Reveals How Stan Hansen Taught Him to Protect the Lariat Move

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Arturo Ruas spoke about the involvement of Vince and Shane McMahon in the RAW Underground segments last year. Here are highlights:. On if Shane McMahon was heavily involved behind-the-scenes: “Yes, he was. He trained as well. Me and him, we have a friend in common, Renzo Gracie, and the Gracie family is friends of my family in Brazil, the Jaoude family. And I talked to Renzo often, and he (McMahon) trains Jiu-Jitsu with Renzo Gracie. And when I met him, like years before, at WrestleMania in catering, he did that match, and I was like, ‘Shane, your punches are cool,’ and he was punching me and we had a talk. And I met him after on RAW Underground, and he is a cool guy. He’s amazing, and he always wants to help you and teach you. He was helping to produce the matches, and because of my Jiu-Jitsu background, I felt that he was trying to build me there in that environment. It was fun, and he knew all the moves I used to do. He was calling the match on the fly because he trained. It was a good experience.”