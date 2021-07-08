Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Eastern Monmouth, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous rip currents and rough seas from Tropical Storm Elsa will make beach conditions dangerous for all levels of swimmers.