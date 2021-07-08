Cancel
Palm Beach County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM EDT * At 241 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lion Country Safari Park, or 8 miles west of Wellington, moving east at 5 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Lion Country Safari Park, Loxahatchee NWR, The Acreage and Loxahatchee Groves.

