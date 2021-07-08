Meghan Markle reached out to Naomi Osaka after she quit French Open as tennis star reveals she struggles with depression

TENNIS ace Naomi Osaka has revealed that Meghan Markle reached out to her after she stepped down from the French Open.

The Duchess of Sussex is one of many famous faces who reportedly wanted to support the young tennis star after she quit amid the controversy over her press briefings.

The star has stepped down from playing at Wimbledon after quitting the French Open Credit: Getty

Meghan Markle is one of the celebrities who reached out to the struggling tar Credit: Splash

Osaka, 23, said that she had an outpouring of support from people in the public eye including Michelle Obama and fellow sports stars Michael Phelps, Steph Curry and Novak Djokovic.

Speaking to Time Magazine for an Olympic preview issue, the athlete spoke about her decision to boycott media conferences during the French Open, having tweeted that she found the briefings like “kicking a person while they're down”.

And the tennis ace said: “There can be moments for any of us where we are dealing with issues behind the scenes. Each of us as humans is going through something on some level.

“It has become apparent to me that literally everyone either suffers from issues related to their mental health or knows someone who does.

“I do hope that people can relate and understand it's OK to not be OK, and it's OK to talk about it.”

And she revealed she had received a swell of support from big names, including the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle had revealed just over two months before Osaka's game that she herself had struggled with mental health.

Speaking in an explosive interview with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her own experience with depression, saying she had also faced suicidal thoughts.

Meghan broke down in tears as she revealed she told Prince Harry she "didn’t want to be alive any more" and had suicidal thoughts in the shocking tell-all interview.

And the Duke of Sussex told Oprah in a new doc, The Me You Can’t See, that what stopped his wife from giving in to suicidal was how "unfair" it would be to him after the death of his mum Princess Diana in 1997.

Fellow tennis ace Novak Djokovic also reached out after her public struggles Credit: Getty

Four time Grand Slam winner Osaka wants there to be changes within the sports world Credit: EPA

The Duchess of Sussex said she begged for help from the Firm after struggling with her mental health - saying it was her husband who "saved" her.

And just months after Meghan's interview, Osaka found herself in the middle of a storm in May after she refused to attend a press conference at the French Open for mental health reasons.

She pulled out of the tournament and has also skipped Wimbledon, and has since revealed that she struggles with depression and anxiety.

And Osaka said she wanted to see more support offered to athletes after her own experience in May.

In the cover issue of the magazine Osaka has called for sports stars to be allowed to use “sick days” in order to normalise skipping press conferences without having to explain themselves.

She also pointed out that personal or mental health days are given to workers in most other industries, and that it would bring sport “in line” with the rest of society.

Michael Phelps offered his support to Osaka after she quit the high profile contest Credit: AFP

The 23-year-old has spoken in depth to Time magazine about her struggles Credit: Getty

She will return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics, which open July 23, and where she will represent her native Japan.

The four-time Grand Slam champion said: “I have numerous suggestions to offer the tennis hierarchy.

"But my No. 1 suggestion would be to allow a small number of 'sick days' per year where you are excused from your press commitments without having to disclose your personal reasons.

“In any other line of work, you would be forgiven for taking a personal day here and there, so long as it’s not habitual.

“You wouldn’t have to divulge your most personal symptoms to your employer; there would likely be HR measures protecting at least some level of privacy.”

Osaka explained that she felt under pressure to disclose her “personal medical history” to explain why she needed a break from the briefings.

She accepted that her profession is “privileged” and comes with commitments off court, but urged people to recognise that athletes “are humans.”

She added: “I can’t imagine another profession where a consistent attendance record (I have missed one press conference in my seven years on tour) would be so harshly scrutinized.

“Perhaps we should give athletes the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions.

“This was never about the press, but rather the traditional format of the press conference. I’ll say it again for those at the back: I love the press; I do not love all press conferences.”

“I have always enjoyed an amazing relationship with the media and have given numerous in-depth, one-on-one interviews, she said, adding that: 'The way I see it, the reliance and respect from athlete to press is reciprocal.”

But she slammed the press conference “format” as “out of date” and insisted that it was “in great need of a refresh”.

Osaka has insisted that she is not attempting to start a “revolt” in the sport but hopes that changes can “enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones.”

The Japanese megastar hit out at organisations for “ignoring” the mental health of athletes, and was hit with a $15,000 fine by officials after failing to go to a press conference following her first-round match on May 30.

The four Grand Slam organizers issued a joint statement warning she would face “more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions” if she continued her boycott.

Basketball star Steph Curry also wanted to make sure the young athlete had the support she needed Credit: Getty