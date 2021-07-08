Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Meghan Markle reached out to Naomi Osaka after she quit French Open as tennis star reveals she struggles with depression

By Emma James
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ls9w_0arEJ3C500

TENNIS ace Naomi Osaka has revealed that Meghan Markle reached out to her after she stepped down from the French Open.

The Duchess of Sussex is one of many famous faces who reportedly wanted to support the young tennis star after she quit amid the controversy over her press briefings.

🔵 Read our Meghan and Harry live blog for the latest updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCPMx_0arEJ3C500
The star has stepped down from playing at Wimbledon after quitting the French Open Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATG3I_0arEJ3C500
Meghan Markle is one of the celebrities who reached out to the struggling tar Credit: Splash

Osaka, 23, said that she had an outpouring of support from people in the public eye including Michelle Obama and fellow sports stars Michael Phelps, Steph Curry and Novak Djokovic.

Speaking to Time Magazine for an Olympic preview issue, the athlete spoke about her decision to boycott media conferences during the French Open, having tweeted that she found the briefings like “kicking a person while they're down”.

And the tennis ace said: “There can be moments for any of us where we are dealing with issues behind the scenes. Each of us as humans is going through something on some level.

“It has become apparent to me that literally everyone either suffers from issues related to their mental health or knows someone who does.

“I do hope that people can relate and understand it's OK to not be OK, and it's OK to talk about it.”

And she revealed she had received a swell of support from big names, including the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle had revealed just over two months before Osaka's game that she herself had struggled with mental health.

Speaking in an explosive interview with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her own experience with depression, saying she had also faced suicidal thoughts.

Meghan broke down in tears as she revealed she told Prince Harry she "didn’t want to be alive any more" and had suicidal thoughts in the shocking tell-all interview.

And the Duke of Sussex told Oprah in a new doc, The Me You Can’t See, that what stopped his wife from giving in to suicidal was how "unfair" it would be to him after the death of his mum Princess Diana in 1997.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlzBB_0arEJ3C500
Fellow tennis ace Novak Djokovic also reached out after her public struggles Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDAk0_0arEJ3C500
Four time Grand Slam winner Osaka wants there to be changes within the sports world Credit: EPA

The Duchess of Sussex said she begged for help from the Firm after struggling with her mental health - saying it was her husband who "saved" her.

And just months after Meghan's interview, Osaka found herself in the middle of a storm in May after she refused to attend a press conference at the French Open for mental health reasons.

She pulled out of the tournament and has also skipped Wimbledon, and has since revealed that she struggles with depression and anxiety.

And Osaka said she wanted to see more support offered to athletes after her own experience in May.

In the cover issue of the magazine Osaka has called for sports stars to be allowed to use “sick days” in order to normalise skipping press conferences without having to explain themselves.

She also pointed out that personal or mental health days are given to workers in most other industries, and that it would bring sport “in line” with the rest of society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zkJ4_0arEJ3C500
Michael Phelps offered his support to Osaka after she quit the high profile contest Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlvF1_0arEJ3C500
The 23-year-old has spoken in depth to Time magazine about her struggles Credit: Getty

She will return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics, which open July 23, and where she will represent her native Japan.

The four-time Grand Slam champion said: “I have numerous suggestions to offer the tennis hierarchy.

"But my No. 1 suggestion would be to allow a small number of 'sick days' per year where you are excused from your press commitments without having to disclose your personal reasons.

“In any other line of work, you would be forgiven for taking a personal day here and there, so long as it’s not habitual.

“You wouldn’t have to divulge your most personal symptoms to your employer; there would likely be HR measures protecting at least some level of privacy.”

YOU'RE NOT ALONE

EVERY 90 minutes in the UK a life is lost to suicide.

It doesn't discriminate, touching the lives of people in every corner of society - from the homeless and unemployed to builders and doctors, reality stars and footballers.

It's the biggest killer of people under the age of 35, more deadly than cancer and car crashes.

Yet it's rarely spoken of, a taboo that threatens to continue its deadly rampage unless we all stop and take notice, now.

That is why The Sun launched the You're Not Alone campaign.

The aim is that by sharing practical advice, raising awareness and breaking down the barriers people face when talking about their mental health, we can all do our bit to help save lives.

Let's all vow to ask for help when we need it, and listen out for others... You're Not Alone.

If you, or anyone you know, needs help dealing with mental health problems, the following organisations provide support:

Osaka explained that she felt under pressure to disclose her “personal medical history” to explain why she needed a break from the briefings.

She accepted that her profession is “privileged” and comes with commitments off court, but urged people to recognise that athletes “are humans.”

She added: “I can’t imagine another profession where a consistent attendance record (I have missed one press conference in my seven years on tour) would be so harshly scrutinized.

“Perhaps we should give athletes the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions.

“This was never about the press, but rather the traditional format of the press conference. I’ll say it again for those at the back: I love the press; I do not love all press conferences.”

“I have always enjoyed an amazing relationship with the media and have given numerous in-depth, one-on-one interviews, she said, adding that: 'The way I see it, the reliance and respect from athlete to press is reciprocal.”

But she slammed the press conference “format” as “out of date” and insisted that it was “in great need of a refresh”.

Osaka has insisted that she is not attempting to start a “revolt” in the sport but hopes that changes can “enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones.”

The Japanese megastar hit out at organisations for “ignoring” the mental health of athletes, and was hit with a $15,000 fine by officials after failing to go to a press conference following her first-round match on May 30.

The four Grand Slam organizers issued a joint statement warning she would face “more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions” if she continued her boycott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hP1K1_0arEJ3C500
Basketball star Steph Curry also wanted to make sure the young athlete had the support she needed Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdWsz_0arEJ3C500
Osaka is making her comeback at the Olympics at the end of the month Credit: PA

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
224K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Oprah
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#British Royal Family#Time Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
French Open
Country
Japan
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TennisPosted by
The US Sun

Why does Naomi Osaka play for Japan?

NAOMI Osaka has proven herself to be a great tennis champion. The Japanese phenomenon is getting ready to represent her country in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Osaka was born in Chuo-ku, Japan in 1997. Osaka moved to the United States with her family when she was three years old.
Books & Literaturenickiswift.com

Buckingham Palace Releases Statement On Prince Harry's Memoir

Buckingham Palace has officially addressed Prince Harry's upcoming book after the former senior member of the royal family confirmed on July 19 that he'd be working with Penguin Random House to release his first memoir. In a statement, the father of two claimed he'd be telling the "accurate and wholly...
Tennisthesource.com

Naomi Osaka First Haitian & Japanese Woman To Cover Sports Illustrated

Naomi Osaka is making power moves, on and off the court. In addition to her 4 grand slam winner title, various fashion deals, upcoming Netflix documentary, and her very own Barbie doll replica, the tennis star recently became the first Haitian and Japanese woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. The 23-year-old shared the news with her Twitter followers.
Tenniscrossroadstoday.com

Duchess of Sussex supported Naomi Osaka after French Open withdrawal

The Duchess of Sussex secretly supported Naomi Osaka after she withdrew from the French Open. The 23-year-old tennis player opted out of the tournament in May in a bid to preserve her mental health and she’s now thanked those who offered her encouragement following her decision, including the former actress, who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry.
TennisUS News and World Report

'Naomi Osaka' Docuseries Takes Intimate Look at Tennis Star

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Those looking for definitive answers about Naomi Osaka and how she copes with the demands of her career and fame shouldn’t expect to find them in a new Netflix docuseries about the four-time Grand Slam champion. It's the tennis star's unresolved questions that are the heart...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Naomi Osaka says sports stars need 'sick days' so they can skip press conferences without having to explain themselves as she appears on Time magazine cover and says she was 'harshly scrutinized' for quitting French Open over mental health

Naomi Osaka has called for sports stars to be allowed to take 'sick days' so they can skip press conferences without having to explain their reasons, as she appeared on the cover of Time magazine following her French Open controversy. The tennis star, 23, spoke out about mental health in...
TennisPosted by
StyleCaster

Naomi Osaka’s Sister Is Also a Pro Tennis Player—Here’s Where She Ranks

Venus and Serena Williams aren’t the only famous sisters to play tennis on the professional level— just wait until you hear about Naomi Osaka‘s sister, Mari Osaka. That’s right; the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has a fellow tennis pro in her family. Naomi Osaka‘s older sister, Mari, made her Women’s Tennis Association Tour debut in 2014 and has gone on to compete in four ITF finals since. But how does her tennis career compare to her little sister Naomi’s? After all, the youngest Osaka sister was ranked No. 1 by the WTA in 2021, which certainly makes for some pretty steep competition.
TennisPosted by
NBC Chicago

Naomi Osaka Explains Decision to Quit French Open in Powerful New Essay

Naomi Osaka is speaking out about her decision to drop out of the French Open earlier this year. The world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player graces the latest cover of TIME and penned an essay for the magazine explaining why she pulled out of the tournament. She wrote that she had anxiety over speaking with the media, a requirement for tennis players and a factor she cited at the time when she withdrew.
TennisABC News

Model Leyna Bloom is Sports Illustrated's 1st transgender cover star

Leyna Bloom has made history as the first transgender model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue. The actor, model, dancer and activist was featured alongside tennis star Naomi Osaka and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who also starred on their own covers. Bloom was photographed by Yu...
TennisPosted by
107 JAMZ

Megan Thee Stallion 1st Rapper On Sports Illustrated Swim Cover

Houston's rap femcee Megan Thee Stallion proves she's more than H-Town's exclusive hottie, becoming the first rap star to grace the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Now that, makes her America's hottie! Congrats diva. The SI magazine has been showcasing the baddest b!@ches and bathing suits on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy