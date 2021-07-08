Gossip Girl reboot recap – Everything the new characters have said about the original cast

GOSSIP Girl is back with a whole new cast of Upper East Siders, but that doesn’t mean the original members of Manhattan’s elite have been forgotten.

In the premiere of the HBO Max reboot on Thursday, the newbies gave a few updates on what the OG characters are up to now, as well as looked back on some of their most memorable moments from the CW series.

The original Gossip Girl characters were mentioned on the new HBO Max rebooot Credit: Alamy

Episode 1 Recap

WARNING Contains spoilers from the Gossip Girl (2021) premiere

Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf

Credit: Alamy

As much as B always wanted to stand on her own, she was always mentioned right alongside S in the original Gossip Girl, which aired from 2007 to 2012.

This continued in the new version of the show, which refused to bring up one without the other.

New queen of Constance Billard, Julien (Jordan Alexander), ended up as one of the first students targeted by the relaunched Gossip Girl in episode 1, and she was being pitted against her half-sister, Zoya (Whitney Peak).

Instead of getting upset by it, Julien told her sister: “I did a little research on Gossip Girl. There were these two best friends she was obsessed with forever ago, so it’s kind of a badge of honor that she chose us.

“All we have to do is take a page from the Blair and Serena playbook and beat Gossip Girl at her own game.”

Blair was mentioned in another scene in the episode when the school's teachers found themselves reading the old Gossip Girl website.

They brought up her relationship with Chuck Bass, and one teacher also asked her co-workers: “Did you get to the part where she was Princess of Monaco for six months?”

Nate Archibald

Credit: Rex

While the reboot, which acts as a sequel series to the CW show, didn’t reveal too much about what Nate is up to now, they did reveal he’s admired.

When a teacher, Kate, was complaining to her co-workers about how all of the students are such bullies, she mentioned how that doesn’t match up with the school’s esteemed alumni.

“This school produced great people! Caroline Kennedy, Colson Whitehead, Nate Archibald,” she said. “It’s why I wanted to teach here!”

Though Nate’s part of that list of “great people,” fellow teacher Rebecca revealed he wasn’t always that way and how she would know.

She shared: “It’s not like Nate Archibald was such a saint when we started.

“When I was a student, we lived under constant threat. People like Nate were scared straight.”

Dan Humphrey

Credit: CW

As Rebecca explained to the other teachers how anonymous blogger Gossip Girl used to try to scare the students into behaving less horribly by exposing their secrets, she brought up Lonely Boy.

She admitted: “People thought it was me, but it was actually one of my classmates: Dan Humphrey.”

That’s when Kate jumped in with an update on the Brooklyn boy, asking in astonishment: “The novelist?!”

Later on, they all crowded around reading the old blog to catch up on all of the drama between the original characters.

Referencing Dan’s article, one asked if anyone else had gotten to the blog post about how “a high school senior got a story published in the New Yorker.”

Chuck Bass

Credit: Kobal Collection - Shutterstock

Gossip Girl’s original bad boy wasn’t mentioned much in the first episode of the reboot, only after the teachers read the blog.

Catching up with the times, one educator stated: “This Chuck and Blair thing is out of control. Definitely pre-cancel culture.”

When does episode 2 of Gossip Girl (2021) come out?

The next episode of the Gossip Girl reboot releases on HBO Max next Thursday, July 15 at 3am ET.

Titled "She’s Having a Maybe," this will be episode 2 of the new show's 12-episode first season.

NINTCHDBPICT000664634389 Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

Most read in Entertainment

Who starred in the original Gossip Girl?

The original series ran on The CW from 2007 to 2012 for a total of six seasons and 121 episodes.

The cast included Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen, Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf, Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey, Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald, and Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass.

Taylor Momsen also starred on the show, playing Jenny Humphrey, and Jessica Szohr was a series regular as Vanessa Abrams.