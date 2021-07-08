Cancel
Premier League

Man City 2021-22 home kit leaked online with touching 93:20 tribute to legend Sergio Aguero’s goal

By Marc Mayo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 14 days ago
MANCHESTER CITY will pay tribute to Sergio Aguero's legendary goalscoring feats with their 2021-22 home shirt.

The Argentine called time on his decade at the Etihad at the end of the season, after becoming the club's all-time record score with 260 goals.

Manchester City's 2021-22 home kit has been leaked ahead of its launch
The latest sky-blue offering is set to hark back to their 2012 league title win

And City will show that the striker will never be forgotten with a kit design harking back to their 2012 Premier League title triumph.

Pep Guardiola's men will don their sky blue shirts and matching shorts next season, according to a leak from Footy Headlines.

The combination has not proved overly popular with fans online but is the same colour scheme that the team wore when claiming their first league crown in 44 years almost a decade ago.

Aguero heroically secured the title with a 94th-minute strike against Queens Park Rangers on the final day.

And the exact time of his goal, 93:20, features on the inside of the collar.

The '10' on the digital clock design is also shaded in tribute to Aguero's shirt number.

The new kit features a tribute to Sergio Aguero's goal against QPR Credit: Getty

The pattern is seen across the shirt, which features a digital clock-esque texture and white trim under the arm.

The Puma kit is expected to be officially announced on July 16.

City fans responding to the leak were unsure about the blue-and-blue combo but enjoyed the history behind the concept nonetheless.

One Twitter user wrote: "The socks reminds me of Aguero's last minute goal vs QPR❤."

City's goalkeeper kit (left) has also been leaked online

Another City fan added: "Blue shorts are an absolute no-go."

Flip tweeted: "White shorts would have been better."

While another fan commented: "It had to be blue. 10 years from that historic season. It has to be replicated but with a twist."

The US Sun

The US Sun

