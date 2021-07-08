Arts + Entertainment
Flores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo at Caspar Community Center. Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest work, Flores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo, to the Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Road, on Sunday, July 11, at 8 p.m. After a year of confinement and self-reflection, Savannah has created Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo, a program that celebrates rebirth and new beginnings. Flores de Verano will feature traditional Flamenco musical forms as well as contemporary themes. Savannah will be joined by singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. This event is part of an extensive West Coast tour. Ticket link here.www.advocate-news.com
