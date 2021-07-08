Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendocino, CA

Arts + Entertainment

By Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo at Caspar Community Center. Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest work, Flores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo, to the Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Road, on Sunday, July 11, at 8 p.m. After a year of confinement and self-reflection, Savannah has created Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo, a program that celebrates rebirth and new beginnings. Flores de Verano will feature traditional Flamenco musical forms as well as contemporary themes. Savannah will be joined by singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. This event is part of an extensive West Coast tour. Ticket link here.

www.advocate-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mendocino County, CA
Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Fort Bragg, CA
County
Mendocino County, CA
City
Willits, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
City
Mendocino, CA
Mendocino, CA
Entertainment
City
Ukiah, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#The Arts#Restaurants#Flamenco#Cotton Auditorium#Festival Chorale#Big Band#Mendocinomusic Org#Redwoods#The Studio Discovery Tour#Mendocinoredwoodburl Com#Oil And Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
Posted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
Posted by
The Hill

Rep. Hank Johnson among demonstrators arrested at voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) was arrested on Thursday, along with other demonstrators, at a voting rights protest outside the Capitol. Johnson was arrested outside the Hart Senate Office building while attending the “Brothers Day of Action on Capitol Hill” votings right protest organized by Black Votes Matter, The Washington Post reported.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night, which targeted captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afganistan, the U.S. military has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy