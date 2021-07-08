Cancel
Wells Fargo to shut down all personal credit lines. Here’s why that can hurt your credit score.

By Karin Price Mueller
Wells Fargo is eliminating all personal lines of credit in the next couple of weeks, according to a customer letter reviewed by CNBC. The credit lines, which generally run between $3,000 and $100,000, were marketed as a way for consumers to consolidate high interest credit card debt, pay for home improvements or avoid overdraft fees on checking accounts that were linked to the credit lines.

