Wells Fargo to shut down all personal credit lines. Here’s why that can hurt your credit score.

Q. I paid off a mortgage. The bank reported to the credit bureaus that the mortgage has been paid off, but by mistake, also reported that I opened a new mortgage. As a result, my credit rating with Experian dropped 30 points. I contacted both the bank and Experian immediately. The bank corrected the mistake by reporting that the new mortgage has been paid off even though there is no new mortgage. Experian said the case is now closed but the rating has not changed. After many calls to Experian they first suggested I wait a cycle until the system resets itself. Nothing changed. Next time I called they said there is no way for them to correct it as it is all done “within the system.” What can I do?