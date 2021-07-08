Anglers hauling in limits of rockfish from medium, deeper reefs | Fish Rap

Finally, the weather conditions are settling in to what we consider a more “normal” summertime pattern. We’re getting a slight breeze offshore around sunrise that dies down for a few hours of calm and glassy seas before picking up again from the west or northwest. How hard it blows after that determines how long we can stay out fishing. We had a few days this week that were nice until noon or later. The weekend forecast looks even better with maximum winds expected to be no more than 10 knots or so, over an almost negligible swell.