Donald Trump Sues Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, CEOs In Latest Social Media Battle

Donald Trump’s presidency was as mired in legal battles as his businesses are to this day, and he is now using the courts as a weapon in an effort to free himself from his social media ban. His latest legal effort, proposed class-action lawsuits announced Wednesday against Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube (a subsidiary of Google), and their CEOs, Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai, takes aim at the tech and social media giants, their protections under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, and their ability to operate their businesses on their own terms.