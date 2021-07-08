Cancel
Sweetwater County, WY

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County board elects new slate of officers

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 8, 2021) – A new trustee joined the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees on Wednesday. The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners on June 1 unanimously appointed Kandi Pendleton to a five-year term on the board beginning July 1. During Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, she took the oath of office delivered by Taylor Jones, MHSC Board of Trustees president. She replaces Richard Mathey, who did not seek another term on the board.

