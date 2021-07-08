Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Users of The Graph can now earn money curating blockchain data

By MK Manoylov
theblockcrypto.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Californian blockchain indexing startup The Graph released new tools designed to decentralize the curation of its subgraphs. The company is now one step closer to its goal of providing decentralized blockchain data indexing. Blockchain data curation “is now an open, competitive market.” That’s according to The Graph, which today...

www.theblockcrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Curation#Curate#Startup#Smartphone#Graph#Californian#Edge Node#Livepeer#Uma#Pooltogether
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Market Data
Related
Softwareaithority.com

OpenBots Releases SaaS-Based Enterprise Cloud RPA Solution

OpenBots, the world’s most flexible enterprise-grade RPA platform, has announced the release of its SaaS-based, cloud-hosted RPA offering, OpenBots CloudServer. OpenBots’ founders understand that RPA differs from most SaaS software in a unique way. When process execution is delegated to a bot, the bot interacts with applications used in the business process. For example, a billing process may need access to a financial accounting system. This means that the machine the bot runs on must have access to those applications being automated. Therein lies the biggest challenge with SaaS and Cloud RPA: it is nearly impossible for an RPA vendor to provide an organization with a machine that not only complies with internal security policies but also has applications and connectivity to an organization’s network in order to interface with those applications. (To understand more about how RPA works on the cloud, see OpenBots’ Demystifying RPA on the Cloud white paper.)
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

GitHub Desktop for Data Scientists

Less scary than version control in the command line. Version control is important for collaborating on code, sharing it with others, being able to view old versions of the code, and even deploying the code automatically. It can be a bit confusing at first, but is well worth your time, especially if you work in the open source space or on a team where you will frequently be using version control for projects. Here are some of the biggest features that make it worth using:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Graph Blockchain and Beyond the Moon Participate in Their First Initial Dex Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Beyond The Moon ("BTM") has participated in their first several Initial Dex Offering ("IDO") on various launchpads.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Dremio Cloud empowers self-service and interactive analytics on the data lake

Dremio announced its cloud-native SQL-based data lakehouse service, Dremio Cloud. Purpose-built for the cloud, Dremio Cloud makes cloud data lakes 10x easier, while delivering infinite scale and security. Dremio Cloud enables organizations of any size to leverage a no-copy open data architecture that eliminates the need to copy data into expensive and proprietary data warehouses.
Computersmathworks.com

Build circular graph of GO_LIVE data repository

The GO_LIVE dataset is a collection of glacier velocity products based upon Landsat8. When less than 50% of the scene is cloud free, an image is used. Hence, the temporal coverage might change. In order to get an overview of the data present in the repository a script is made, to retrieve such data and plot it in on a circular graph. This helps in getting an overview in the spread, for inversion etc.
Computersinvesting.com

Crypto.com deploys its Ethereum Virtual Machine chain testnet

The Crypto.com chain testnet allowing projects built on Ethereum to transfer over to its ecosystem from chains compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine is now live. In a Tuesday announcement, Crypto.com said it had launched the testnet for its Ethereum Virtual Machine, or EVM, chain called Cronos, running in parallel to the Crypto.org chain. The chain is aimed at providing developers the ability to move projects from Ethereum and EVM-compatible chains to the Crypto.org ecosystem, giving users greater access to DeFi features like smart contracts.
MarketsCoinDesk

Blockstream Rolls Out a Bitcoin Lightning Node for N00bs

Known as Greenlight, the service allows users to maintain complete control over their funds while setting up a Lightning node using the company’s cloud infrastructure, Blockstream said. The private keys for both on-chain and off-chain transactions never leave the custody of the user; rather, users interact with their nodes via a simple user interface managed by Blockstream.
Economyarxiv.org

Data Considerations in Graph Representation Learning for Supply Chain Networks

Supply chain network data is a valuable asset for businesses wishing to understand their ethical profile, security of supply, and efficiency. Possession of a dataset alone however is not a sufficient enabler of actionable decisions due to incomplete information. In this paper, we present a graph representation learning approach to uncover hidden dependency links that focal companies may not be aware of. To the best of our knowledge, our work is the first to represent a supply chain as a heterogeneous knowledge graph with learnable embeddings. We demonstrate that our representation facilitates state-of-the-art performance on link prediction of a global automotive supply chain network using a relational graph convolutional network. It is anticipated that our method will be directly applicable to businesses wishing to sever links with nefarious entities and mitigate risk of supply failure. More abstractly, it is anticipated that our method will be useful to inform representation learning of supply chain networks for downstream tasks beyond link prediction.
Technologyphocuswire.com

STARTUP STAGE: ModiHost is a hotel management system using AI and blockchain

ModiHost is a hotel management system that uses artificial intelligence to personalize the guest experience and blockchain and smart contracts to build in transparency and efficiency for hoteliers. Based in Singapore, ModiHost launched in 2019 and currently has 15 employees. What is your 30-second pitch to investors?. ModiHost is a...
Softwareaithority.com

NexWEB Technologies Chooses Butterfly Protocol For Powering Its Blockchain Domain-Based NFT Platform

The platform will create developer tools for building out NFT markets and decentralized applications and integrate the NEXW utility token for access. NexWEB Technologies, delivering technology innovation since 2012, is pushing into the decentralized and distributed web space by utilizing the Butterfly Protocol, the premiere community-driven blockchain domain provider. Building upon the open-source toolset that Butterfly provides, NexWEB will create additional tools to enable NFT (non-fungible token) marketplaces to be developed and deployed quickly.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Blockstream Announces Greenlight Lightning Node Service

Bitcoin giant Blockstream announced their latest product today which uses their cloud infrastructure to allow users to run a Lightning node while maintaining control over their own keys, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. For this product, the private keys never leave the user’s personal device, assuring them that they always have full custody of their funds. Greenlight users will be able to access the device with ease through a simple programmable interface.
Softwaremit.edu

Accelerate Digital Transformation With ‘No-Code’ Software Tools

Once the pandemic’s threat became clear, many leadership teams raced to reinvent their companies through digital transformations. Many continue to focus exclusively on complex, large-scale efforts and are finding it difficult to make quick progress. Backlogs of smaller technology projects have rapidly increased as experienced software developers have prioritized digitally revamping complex core offerings.
Softwareaithority.com

Elecard Boro Monitoring System Was Deployed on Globecast’s Cloud Playout Platform for Premium-Quality Video

Globecast, The Global Solutions Provider for Media and Content Management, Has Deployed Elecard’s Boro Monitoring System as Part of Its Market-Leading Cloud Playout Infrastructure. Globecast is migrating customers from traditional hardware-based operations to the cloud. To help ensure a smooth development, implementation and operation of the cloud platform, Globecast chose...
Computersgitconnected.com

A Painless Jupyter Notebook Code Review and Diff

Jupyter Notebook is a great tool for data visualization. But it also has its own flaws. Have you tried to find diffs with a Jupyter Notebook file before? It can be a nightmare. Showing my files online is another problem. I was frustrated with a Jupyter Notebook Viewer and Binder speed. I also wish GitHub supports more visualization libraries.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

A unified approach is the future of data backup

Though disaster recovery and backup solutions have always been critical components for any business, the pandemic put a spotlight on the many threats to data today. Cybercrime is rampant, with ransomware, account takeover attacks, and phishing schemes all proliferating over the past 18 months. And while hardware failures may not make the news the way cybercrime does, they are a frequent occurrence that can cause significant data loss across an organization along with deletions through user error or malicious intent.
Softwarejaxenter.com

The 7 tenets of serverless data

As the industry moves towards DevOps, full-stack, and Serverless, there is a responsibility for the application team to do everything. Every data service will now start to claim serverless. Let’s explore the seven tenets of serverless data and hopefully provide some guidance about data in a serverless architecture. Serverless, as...
Softwareaithority.com

Comm100 Launches Integration With Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM

Users can now access and update customer information directly in Comm100’s agent console. Comm100, a global provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions that connect brands with their customers, announced an integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM that will allow users to see and update customer information directly inside the Comm100 agent console – giving them the tools to deliver personalized and contextualized customer experiences. This integration makes it easy for agents to tailor their live chat conversations based on current customer data without needing to toggle between multiple applications while chatting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy