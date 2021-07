INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the 2021 fiscal year close-out which resulted in $3.9 billion in combined reserves. "Because of the strong position Indiana occupied going into last year’s unprecedented global pandemic and partnerships at all levels of government, we now find ourselves at a place of full employment and growing economy. State fiscal leaders deserve high praise for closely monitoring financial forecasts and then quickly adapting to the facts on Main Street, Indiana.