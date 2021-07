If you see an Eastern kingsnake in metro Atlanta this summer, some Atlanta-based researchers want to know about it. It’s part of a “citizens science” project called Urban Kings in which folks are asked to report sightings of kingsnakes in the metro area. Bryan Hudson, a Clemson University graduate student, said he and his colleagues want to determine from the project “how wildlife either survive or are pushed out as development intensity continues” in urban areas such as fast-growing metro Atlanta.