The first teaser trailer to 50 Cent‘s new Starz drama BMF has been released. Inspired by the Black Mafia Family — also known as the B.M.F. — the new series will premiere on Sunday, September 26, at 9 p.m. ET. It will then move to its regular time slot at 8 p.m. ET. on Sunday, October 3. As previously reported, BMF follows the real-life story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who “rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country.” The series stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Russell Hornsby, Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah, among others.