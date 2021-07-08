Consider the environment before grilling

Ah, summer you have finally arrived…and you bring with you warm sunny days, lots of time to relax, and of course, no stress at all. Yeah right! We hope for the warm sunny days, but of late we have seen a lot more rain than sun, and time to relax? No stress? Come on, who are we kidding? Summer means working hard to get the stuff we NEED to do done quickly so we can do the stuff we WANT to do! The stress comes from that silly idea! We need to think ahead, so what we need to do takes less time and effort, and we are able to enjoy ourselves without the guilty feeling of not getting it all done.