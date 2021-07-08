Consider the environment before grilling

Like parents, children on the spectrum have had to adjust to COVID-19 regulations. Here are some tips for creating a home environment that supports your child’s development. We all know there’s no such thing as a “perfect environment”. But there is an optimum, and it is our goal to create it—not just for us, but more so for our children on the autism spectrum. It’s a common fact that many children with autism struggle with sensory input; especially in today’s overwhelming world of sights, sounds, and smells. The chaos that surrounds us, not only due to the pandemic but also the speed of transitions and change in life, has placed us all in a constant state of feeling alert and alarmed. Lately, you’re more likely to see advertisements for mindfulness, yoga retreats, and the benefits of meditation than car advertisements.
