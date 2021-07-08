Cancel
Vermont State

MENTOR Vermont seeks applicants for 2021-2022 grants

 15 days ago

Vermont Business Magazine MENTOR Vermont has announced the start of the 2021-2022 Vermont Mentoring Grants application process. These annual grants are designed to support new and existing youth mentoring programs in Vermont that match adult volunteers as mentors for youth mentees (ages 5-22) in long-term, one-to-one, quality-based mentoring relationships.

Vermont Government
Vermont State
#Youth Mentoring#Volunteers#Mentor Vermont#Vermont Business Magazine#Vt Covid 19 Response Fund#Covid 19 Response Survey
