1st Brigade equipment arrives in Europe

JC Post
JC Post
 14 days ago
1st Brigade, 1st Infantry Division troops will deploy to Europe for a 9-month in support of the Atlantic Resolve misson. Equipment from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division rolls off the ship in Gdansk, Poland ready to move on to forward locations.

