Marquette County, MI

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office receives $21K donation towards new fundraiser

By Mary Houle
WLUC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette community member donated almost $21,000 to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, paying for 10 new AEDs for the department. Mike Neiger is the lead investigator of the Michigan Backcountry Search and Rescue team. His donation comes in the beginning stages of a new fundraiser built by the sheriff’s office, called “Jumpstart A Heart.”

