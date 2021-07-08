Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Zimbabwe 114-1 after Bangladesh’s 468 in one-off test

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtR9K_0arEEdRP00

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe was 114-1 after Bangladesh’s brilliant recovery from 132-6 to post 468 all out on Day 2 of their one-off test on Thursday.

Bangladesh’s first-innings revival was led by Mahmudullah, who made 150 not out batting at No. 8 and played a part in two century partnerships, including a 191-run stand for the ninth wicket with No. 10 Taskin Ahmed, who made 75.

The recovery started with Mahmudullah and wicketkeeper Liton Das putting on 138 for the seventh wicket. Das made 95.

Bangladesh’s tailenders turned it around, with the last four wickets adding 336 runs.

Pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani took 4-94 for Zimbabwe but the home team’s bowlers let Bangladesh off the hook at Harare Sports Club.

Captain Brendan Taylor was 37 not out at stumps in Zimbabwe’s reply, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano with him on 33 not out.

Zimbabwe lost opener Milton Shumba for 41 and was still 354 runs behind.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
283K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmudullah
Person
Liton Das
Person
Brendan Taylor
Person
Taskin Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe#Bangladesh#Harare Sports Club#Bowler#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
AnimalsWashington Post

Crowds pack Bangladesh farm to see dwarf cow thought to be one of the world’s tiniest

At less than two feet high, Rani the cow from Bangladesh is so short that many dogs, children and even some newborn bovines could tower above her. In recent days, thousands of people have flocked to Charigram, an hour away from the capital, hoping to meet the dwarf cow and snap a selfie with the possible record-breaker, said her owner, Kazi Mohammed Abu Sufian, who runs a farm.
Sportsdallassun.com

Bangladesh defy Taylor onslaught to close in on Test win

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shadman Islam both struck hundreds on Saturday as Bangladesh turned the screw on Zimbabwe on the fourth day of the one-off Test at the Harare Sports Club. Opener Shadman made a steady 115 not out while Najmul was bolder with his unbeaten 117 but it was...
Worldstlouisnews.net

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah to retire from Tests

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 10 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has announced his retirement from Test cricket in the middle of the ongoing one-off game against Zimbabwe. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Mahmudullah made the announcement shortly after the end of the third day's play of the ongoing one-off Test against Zimbabwe.
SportsBirmingham Star

Rashid stars as England edge T20 series against Pakistan

Adil Rashid took a career-best haul before England just did enough in a nervous chase to seal a thrilling and series-clinching three-wicket win over Pakistan in a Twenty20 decider at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Victory gave England the three-match contest 2-1 in their last white-ball fixture of the 2021 home...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Australia's second one-day international against the West Indies is suspended just after the toss following reports a staff member tested positive for Covid

Australia's second one-day international against the West Indies in the Caribbean has been postponed in bizarre circumstances before a ball could be bowled after one of the host's backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19. The teams had been named, the captains had tossed up and Australia were ready to bat...
SportsBirmingham Star

Proteas make 3 changes, opt to bat in 2nd T20I against Ireland

Temba Bavuma has won the toss and the Proteas will bat first in the 2nd T20 International against Ireland in Dublin. There are three changes to the South African team that easily won the first match on Monday with Wiaan Mulder in for George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin replacing Kagiso Rabada and Beuran Hendricks in place of Lizaad Williams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy