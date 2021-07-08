Zimbabwe 114-1 after Bangladesh’s 468 in one-off test

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe was 114-1 after Bangladesh’s brilliant recovery from 132-6 to post 468 all out on Day 2 of their one-off test on Thursday.

Bangladesh’s first-innings revival was led by Mahmudullah, who made 150 not out batting at No. 8 and played a part in two century partnerships, including a 191-run stand for the ninth wicket with No. 10 Taskin Ahmed, who made 75.

The recovery started with Mahmudullah and wicketkeeper Liton Das putting on 138 for the seventh wicket. Das made 95.

Bangladesh’s tailenders turned it around, with the last four wickets adding 336 runs.

Pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani took 4-94 for Zimbabwe but the home team’s bowlers let Bangladesh off the hook at Harare Sports Club.

Captain Brendan Taylor was 37 not out at stumps in Zimbabwe’s reply, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano with him on 33 not out.

Zimbabwe lost opener Milton Shumba for 41 and was still 354 runs behind.

