Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shiprock, NM

Relief fund partners to donate shoes to Navajo children

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of children from several Navajo communities in northwestern New Mexico soon will have new kicks.

A relief fund created by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and former Navajo Nation President Peterson Zah teamed up with four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III and his foundation to deliver 300 pairs of Nike shoes on Thursday. They gathered at the Dream Diné Charter School in Shiprock to distribute the goods.

With no shoe stores on the Navajo Nation, organizers said they began getting tearful messages of appreciation from Navajo moms once they learned about the donation.

The relief fund was started last year to help get personal protective equipment and other supplies to the Navajo Nation during the pandemic. That included everything from food and water to diapers and funds to help with burial costs.

The tribe that stretches into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah was hit particularly hard early in the pandemic with one of the country’s highest COVID-19 infection rates. Access to health care and basic services is limited, and tribal officials enacted shutdowns, curfews and weekend lockdowns to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

Officials with the relief fund said the donation of Nike shoes along with grants for sports equipment and apparel were another way they could focus on serving Navajo youth.

Begay’s organization — the NB3 Foundation — was able to get a 50% discount on the shoes, which enabled the relief fund to double its buying power. The partners are planning to distribute another 300 pairs of shoes in the fall.

Nike shoe designer Lacey Trujillo, who is Navajo and from Fruitland, selected the shoes that were given to the Navajo children.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
283K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
Navajo, NM
City
Shiprock, NM
State
Utah State
City
Fruitland, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peterson Zah
Person
Bill Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoes#Charity#Ap#Pga Tour#The Navajo Nation#The Nb3 Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
The Associated Press

Ohio River Sweep being held in smaller groups due to COVID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Ohio River Sweep annual volunteer cleanup is changing this year as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Large numbers of volunteers usually participate in the event, so organizers have introduced “Mini-Sweeps.”. Participants in West Virginia choose the date and location, and the West Virginia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy