Kiefer Sutherland Cast as Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime's 'The First Lady'

By Antonio Ferme
Middletown Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe series is described as a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The first season will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three dynamic First Ladies, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines.

