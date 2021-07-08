Cancel
Economy

Insights from the UN World Investment Report for Global Tax Reform

By Elke Asen
Tax Foundation
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Nations (UN) recently released its annual “World Investment Report,” which shows the dramatic fall in global foreign direct investment (FDI) caused by the COVID-19 crisis. A partial recovery is expected for 2021, with the most optimistic scenario showing a return to 2019 FDI levels by 2022. However, uncertainty remains high, with the ongoing international tax negotiations at the OECD being a contributing factor. Clarity on the details of the new rules, as well as a policy design that minimizes the impact on global FDI, would provide international investors with some certainty in today’s highly uncertain global economy.

taxfoundation.org

