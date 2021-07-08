Cancel
Emporia, KS

Emporia Zoo celebrates newly-completed front entrance renovations

JC Post
 14 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW TV) - Emporia’s David Traylor Zoo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate completing the first phase of exterior renovations. The zoo held a grand opening for the Jones Testamentary Trust Grand Entrance and Memorial, the North American Flyway, and the Laughing Kookaburra Exhibit. The updates are part of a nearly five-million-dollar contract; the next step in the renovation process is to move all of the zoo’s llamas south to make room for a new parking lot. The City of Emporia will also be paving South Exchange St. to provide better access to the zoo from the east side.

