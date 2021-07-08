Emporia Zoo celebrates newly-completed front entrance renovations

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - An undocumented crayfish species found in McPherson State Fishing Lake poses a threat to other lakes in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says widespread sampling for invasive crayfish has never happened in Kansas lakes, that is until it recently funded a university project focused on the freshwater crustacean. It said its Aquatic Nuisance Species Program and Ecological Services section funded the project with the goal of establishing sampling protocols that would be used for long-term monitoring of both native and invasive crayfish in the state. To the surprise of staff and researchers, the need for such protocols was validated almost as quickly as the project began.