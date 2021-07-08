An Olympian Just Slammed Nike for "Disrespectful" Ad Campaign

Nike works with some of the biggest names in sports, from Tiger Woods to Serena Williams to LeBron James. But despite having signed some of the greatest athletes in the world, the company has also been embroiled in its fair share of controversies over the years. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles recently announced she was ending her partnership with Nike, seemingly suggesting that the brand wasn't as supportive of her as they should have been. And now, another female Olympian is calling out the company. Read on to find out why Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix is slamming Nike for asking her to participate in one ad campaign.