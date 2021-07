The Hotchkiss Alumni Association recently announced its scholarship recipients. The Eastman Family Endowment Fund is managed by the Hotchkiss Alumni Fund board of directors. The Eastman Family Scholarship was funded by Pete Eastman, who in 2018 upon his death passed on his estate to the Hotchkiss Schools Alumni organization. His many passions and love of the people with whom he shared his life left him with the desire to assist Hotchkiss schools to fulfill their dreams and passions.