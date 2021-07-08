Cancel
Presidential Election

Mike Pence reportedly once 'lost it' after Trump threw a crumpled newspaper article at him

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
 14 days ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence reportedly "lost it" and "snarled" at former President Donald Trump in 2018 after getting a crumpled up newspaper article thrown at him. A new piece in The Wall Street Journal adapted from reporter Michael Bender's book Frankly, We Did Win This Election describes the conflict that arose between Trump and Pence in early 2021 when the vice president was set to preside over the certification of the election results. The report describes how Pence "wasn't practiced in confronting" Trump, with the only example that administration officials could think of dating back to 2018.

theweek.com

