Ai-Driven Care Coordination Advances Health Equity and Well-Being in Marginalized Communities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. A unique intelligent coordinated care system, C3S, is officially releasing its AI-driven platform 1.0, which will allow hospitals, health care providers and health service organizations, nonprofits, legal institutions, and other types of community service organizations to organize services across a variety of professional contexts around the country. The system uses advanced artificial intelligence to link providers into a single cohesive network, allowing multiple sectors to seamlessly communicate and coordinate care both with one another and their clients. This ensures individuals, particularly those in marginalized communities, can get the help they need as quickly as possible.www.chron.com
Comments / 0