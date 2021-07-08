Cancel
Belle Plaine, IA

Belle Plaine ends Baxter’s softball season

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 15 days ago
BELLE PLAINE — Baxter’s softball team was limited to three hits and committed five errors during a 12-2, six-inning loss to Belle Plaine on Tuesday. Baxter trailed the Class 1A Region 5 matchup 8-0 after three innings.

Emie Tuhn walked twice and scored two runs, Holly Zahurones tallied one hit and one RBI and Lilie Vansice and Mandee Selover both finished with one hit to lead the offense.

Zahurones started in the circle, pitched 2 2/3 innings and took the loss. She allowed eight runs — seven earned — on eight hits with two walks and one hit batter.

Tuhn spun the final three innings and allowed four runs — two earned — on one hit with seven walks.

Olivia Bohlen led Belle Plaine (16-17) with three hits, three runs and three RBIs.

Belle Plaine defeated Grand View Christian on Wednesday and will play 1A No. 10 Lynnville-Sully in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday in Sully.

The Bolts (7-15) lost nine of their final 10 games.

