Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

IFC Films, Bankside Films Backing Peter Strickland's 'Flux Gourmet' Starring Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Middletown Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Flux Gourmet,” the new film from Peter Strickland, will be released by IFC Films in North America. The movie, which is backed by IFC Films, Bankside Films, and Head Gear/Metrol Technology, quietly wrapped production. The cast, which has not previously been announced, includes Asa Butterfield of “Sex Education” fame and “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacques Audiard
Person
Asa Butterfield
Person
Gwendoline Christie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifc Films#Gourmet#Ifc Films#Sex Education#A24#North American#Red Breast Productions#Lunapark Pictures#Blue Bear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesMiddletown Press

Netflix Picks Up Worldwide Rights to Horror Film 'Curs>r,' Starring Asa Butterfield

Netflix has acquired the global rights to Toby Meakins’ horror thriller “Curs>r,” starring Asa Butterfield (“Sex Education”), Iola Evans (“Carnival Row”) and Eddie Marsan. The deal was negotiated by producer and financier Anton (“Greenland: Migration,” “His Dark Materials”) and Stigma Films. More from Variety. The film, a dark twist on...
MoviesIndiewire

Execs from Neon, IFC Films, Pops, Struum, and Vuulr Talk Indie Film’s International Landscape

The fast-evolving entertainment landscape is creating new strategies in the independent film space, changes only accelerated by the pandemic. During the Variety & IndieWire Streaming Room presented by Vuulr, executives from Neon, IFC Films, Pops, Struum, and Vuulr agreed that one way to understand those changes is to embrace the fact that the entertainment business, now more than ever, is an international one.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Les Films Pelleas Readies Female-Driven Slate With New Films By Justine Triet, Danielle Arbid, Katell Quillevere (EXCLUSIVE)

Les Films Pelleas, the Paris-based production banner behind Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s “Anais in Love” at Cannes’ Critics Week, is powering a female-driven slate with new projects by Justine Trier (“Sibyl”), Katell Quillévéré (“Heal the Living”) and Danielle Arbid (“Suzanne et Osmane”). “Anatomie d’une chute” marks Triet’s follow up to “Sibyl,” which...
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Adoration (short film) (1987)

Based on the real life story of Sagawa, a japanese student who killed, dismembered and ate a young dutch girl in Paris. Adoration is another of the short films that comes in the Cult Epics collection, “Cinema of Death” (also included in the set are films by Nico B. (Pig and Hollywood Babylon), Brian M. Viveros (Dislandia), and Bogdan Borkowski Le Poem)). This film, written and directed by Belgian filmmaker Olivier Smolders, is shot in black and white and clocks in at right about sixteen minutes. It’s a very calm and good looking film, with simple sets and attractive actors (Takashi Matsuo and Catherine Aymerie), that takes a somewhat surprising turn when it reaches its climax. Well, only surprising if you’re not familiar with the story of Japanese murderer/cannibal Issei Sagawa.
MoviesDeadline

Bankside Inks Development Deal With ‘The Babadook’ Producer Causeway Films

EXCLUSIVE: UK sales company Bankside Film has inked a development overhead deal with Sydney-based production company Causeway Films, which has credits including Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook and The Nightingale. The agreement will see Bankside provide development finance in exchange for a first look on international sales rights and production finance....
MoviesDeadline

Keira Knightley To Lead Voice Cast Of Animated Drama ‘Charlotte’

Two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley joins Oscar nominee Brenda Blethyn, Oscar winner Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Henry Czerny, Eddie Marsan, the late Helen McCrory, Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo, and Mark Strong as part of the voice cast for the Canada-France-Belgium animated drama feature Charlotte. The pic, which is making its...
MoviesSFGate

Totem Films Boards Patricia Mazuy's 'Bowling Saturne' (EXCLUSIVE)

Totem Films has boarded “Bowling Saturne,” the latest film from celebrated French director Patricia Mazuy. The pic, which is now in post-production, is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. More from Variety. Cannes...
MoviesSFGate

Oscar Winner Chloé Zhao Set for Venice Film Festival Jury

Multiple Oscar-winning Chinese-American director Chloé Zhao, whose “Nomadland” launched from the Venice Film Festival last year, is set to return to the Lido as a member of the upcoming fest’s main jury, which will comprise four women and three men. As previously announced, “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, another recent...
MoviesSFGate

Radar Films Reteams With 'Deep House' Helmers on 'North Sentinel;' More Big Projects in Pipeline (EXCLUSIVE)

Radar Films, the Mediawan-owned production banner, is reteaming with “The Deep House” filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo on “North Sentinel.” The well-established company, which is headed by Clement Miserez and Matthieu Warter, is developing several other English-language projects including a genre twist on “The Phantom of the Opera” directed by Xavier Gens (“The Divide”).
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Michael Gentile's Paris-Based The Film to Produce 'Farewell Caracas,' 'Et Maintenant, Le Feu,' Julie Delpy's Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Gentile’s Paris-based The Film, the banner behind Julie Delpy’s upcoming show “On the Verge,” is developing a string of projects with emerging filmmakers, notably Yaël Cojot-Goldberg’s “Farewell Caracas” and Mehdi Fikri’s drama “Et maintenant, le feu.”. The company is also producing Danielle Arbid’s “Des châteaux qui brûlent,” based on...
MoviesNew Haven Register

Broken Flames Teams With Producer Lucas A. Ferrara to Launch Film Fund For Writers at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

The U.K.’s Broken Flames Prods. has entered into a partnership with producer Lucas A. Ferrara to form a new film fund for writers, it was revealed at Cannes on Friday. The fund will provide an opportunity for emerging writers to get their projects financed and produced, with the winner also receiving a monetary stipend. Writers may submit original previously unproduced scripts of up to 15 pages, which have a mental health focus. The winner will have their film made by the team at Broken Flames Prods.
MoviesScreendaily

Chloé Zhao, Cynthia Erivo, Alexander Nanau join Venice competition jury

Chloé Zhao, the Golden Lion and Oscar-winning director of Nomadland, will serve on the international competition jury of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (Sept 1-11), which is comprised of four women and three men. The other jurors are UK actress Cynthia Erivo, an Oscar-nominee for Harriet; Benedetta star Virginie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy