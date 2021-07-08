IFC Films, Bankside Films Backing Peter Strickland's 'Flux Gourmet' Starring Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie (EXCLUSIVE)

Based on the real life story of Sagawa, a japanese student who killed, dismembered and ate a young dutch girl in Paris. Adoration is another of the short films that comes in the Cult Epics collection, “Cinema of Death” (also included in the set are films by Nico B. (Pig and Hollywood Babylon), Brian M. Viveros (Dislandia), and Bogdan Borkowski Le Poem)). This film, written and directed by Belgian filmmaker Olivier Smolders, is shot in black and white and clocks in at right about sixteen minutes. It’s a very calm and good looking film, with simple sets and attractive actors (Takashi Matsuo and Catherine Aymerie), that takes a somewhat surprising turn when it reaches its climax. Well, only surprising if you’re not familiar with the story of Japanese murderer/cannibal Issei Sagawa.