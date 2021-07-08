Cancel
Focal Celestee review

By Lewis Leong
TechRadar
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Focal Celestee is one of the best-sounding closed-back headphones you can buy. The headphones have gobs of resolution, impact, and precise imaging. More impressively, the Celestee doesn't punish listeners who have poor quality recordings. However, if you’re looking for soundstage width, you’ll have to find it elsewhere as the Celestee doesn’t project sound very far.

#Best Headphones#Design#Smartphone#Silver And Black#The Focal Celestee#Elegia#Dt1990#Xlr#Dac
