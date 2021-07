First all; congrats to the Tampa Bay Lightning for winning the Stanley Cup back to back! You can analyze their final series performance all you want but the fact remains, but at the end of the day they were too much to handle for the Habs. To be fair to Montreal, they would have probably been too much to handle for any team. They are as close to perfect as any team can get in today’s NHL: skill, structure and complete focus throughout the season and the 4 rounds of the play-offs. A truly deserving champion and no, if you ask me their victory had nothing to do with the cap circumvention.