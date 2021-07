(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s Attorney General has joined 37 of his counterparts in other states to file a lawsuit against Google. A-G Tom Miller’s spokesperson says they are alleging that Google has an unfair monopoly in the way their app store works in the android system. The states accuse Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices. The states are seeking to have Google open to competition within the Google Play App store and the Google pay system — and they are looking for refunds for customers.