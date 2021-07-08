Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hayward, CA

Profitable West Covina CA Chiropractic Practice for Sale

By Dr. Tom Necela
lifewest.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfitable chiropractic practice for sale in West Covina CA with strong focus on Personal Injury + a good PPO base of patients. This profitable & turnkey Los Angeles area business collects over $400k annually & is fully equipped with digital x-ray, EMR. The practice combines an effective mix of chiropractic, massage & rehab on a 30 hour-work week. Possible to purchase with as little as $15,000 down! For more info, see https://www.strategicdc.com/21603 or email info@strategicdc.com.

lifewest.edu

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiropractic#Personal Injury#Los Angeles Area#Ppo#Emr#Massage Rehab
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Covina, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hayward, CA
City
Covina, CA
Related
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

Practice for Sale in Ridgecrest, CA High Desert

23 year family referral practice at the southeast base of the Sierra Mountains! Home to China Lake Naval Air Warfare Center. Doctor retiring from government service and chiropractic. This digital office includes ChiroTouch software with digital sign-in and C/C’s, digital x-ray, Digital infrared spinal thermography, 2 Omni drop tables, Cox 8 Flexion/Distraction table, vibration plate, Zerona 6 fat loss laser system, water table, Erchonia Percussor and Adjustor. Techniques used include Cox Flexion/Distraction for my most serious disc, stenosis, and facet issues, Diversified, Thompson Drop, Activator, and Palmer Toggle. Provider for only Federal BCBS and Medicare. Cash discounts for military. Practice has consistently grossed over $120,000 on only 11 hours a week while working full time for the government!
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Los Angeles, CAGrub Street

Los Angeles Restaurants Temporarily Close As COVID Case Counts Rise

Some Los Angeles restaurants have temporarily closed because of a surge in COVID case counts, CBS Los Angeles reports. Melrose’s the Village Idiot announced it is closing for a few days after a vaccinated staff member tested positive for the virus, while West Hollywood’s Bottega Louie attributed its closure to “an abundance of caution.” Last week, Los Angeles County reinstated its indoor mask mandate, though some have questioned whether this will actually be enforced. (Sheriff Alex Villanueve says his department will “ask for voluntary compliance.”) More businesses have also started asking for proof of vaccination, according to L.A. Taco, as well.
Gamblingchatsports.com

High-Stakes Poker Player Busted For Drug Possession at Ibiza Airport

After flying in on a private plane from Las Vegas to Ibiza, a 33-year old professional poker player has been detained after local authorities discovered over ten different types of drugs in a suitcase, according to Periódico de Ibiza. An article on Poker-Red mentions that the person detained is Italian/American...
West Covina, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

West Covina still waiting on proposal to create own health department

In late May, West Covina submitted a proposal to the California Department of Public Health to split off from the L.A. County Health Department, and create its own. Nearly two months later, the city is still waiting to hear whether it can move forward with the process. “It’s very frustrating,”...
Los Angeles, CAwestsidetoday.com

New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge

Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of kitties all while helping save a life. This video brought to you by School of Rock.
San Francisco, CAtmpresale.com

Sparks in San Francisco, CA – pre-sale password

WiseGuys has the Sparks presale passcode: While this official presale offer exists, you have the chance to order Sparks show tickets before they go on sale!!!. If you don’t buy your tickets to Sparks’s show in San Francisco, CA during the presale you might not be able to order them before they sell out.
Las Vegas, NVedm.com

Immediate Future of Las Vegas Nightlife Uncertain After Casinos Reestablish Mask Mandate

Every Las Vegas gambler's poker face just got much stronger after a trio of major casinos reestablished mask mandates. After the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) announced new guidelines urging individuals to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo & Convention Center announced policy changes requiring employees to wear face coverings amid a surge of COVID-19 infections in Clark County.
Los Angeles, CASFGate

MV Transportation Names Albert Gastine Transit Operator of the Year

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, today announced that Albert Gastine from Van Nuys, California was named the national Katherine McClary Operator of the Year award winner. Established to honor the memory of Katherine McClary, who was tragically killed in a bus accident in 2004, MV’s annual award recognizes the safest transit operators at the company. Award recipients are chosen from approximately 15,000 MV operators across North America.

Comments / 1

Community Policy