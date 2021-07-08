Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coffee SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elba, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elba, Fort Rucker, New Brockton, Lee, Java, Richburg, Mixons Crossroads, Curtis, Carl Folsom A/p, Victoria, Frisco, Danleys Crossroads, Eanon, Lowry Mill, Camp Humming Hills, Clintonville, Wise Mill, Roeton, Tabernacle and Camp Alaflo Bsa.