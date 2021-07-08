Cancel
Hayward, CA

Palmdale CA Chiropractic Practice for Sale

By Dr. Tom Necela
lifewest.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfitable chiropractic practice for sale in Palmdale CA. This profitable North Los Angeles County practice collects over $700k annually combining an effective mix of chiropractic, massage, rehab & nutrition in a spa-like atmosphere. The owner is willing to stay for an extended transition and an associate buy-out opportunity is also an option. Possible to purchase with as little as $15,000 down! For more info, see https://www.strategicdc.com/21701 or email info@strategicdc.com.

Los Angeles, CA
Hayward, CA
Palmdale, CA
