Lincoln joined a growing list of automakers committing to electric power when it recently announced that its entire lineup would be fully electrified (consisting of BEV, HEV, and PHEV models) by 2030. Now, one of Lincoln’s chief rivals – Mercedes-Benz – has also announced its own transition plan, though it’s a bit different. Starting in 2025, all newly launched vehicle architectures will be electric-only, while the automaker will reportedly be “ready” to go all-electric by 2030. However, Mercedes stopped short of guaranteeing that will be the case.