Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Littelfuse, Hirtenberger Automotive Safety Forge Product Development Joint Venture

By Anusuya Lahiri
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Industrial technology manufacturing company Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ: LFUS) Hirtenberger Automotive Safety formed a product development joint venture referred to as Pyro Technology for Intelligent Circuit Disconnection (PYTIC). The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Through this collaboration, PYTIC has jointly developed a highly innovative product, the Pyro Safety Module...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
58K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive Safety#Lfus#Product Development#Littelfuse Inc#Lfus Rrb#Pytic#The Pyro Safety Module#Psm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Cars
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

REE Automotive plans 2023 production of delivery van, people mover

LONDON (Reuters) - REE Automotive, which received shareholder approval for a reverse merger with special acquisition company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp on Thursday, plans to launch production of an electric delivery van and a people mover in 2023, the company’s top executive said. Chief Executive Daniel Barel said the...
Washington, DCrebusinessonline.com

Joint Venture to Develop Hilton Hotel in D.C. as Part of 830,000 SF Mixed-Use Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Trammell Crow Co., High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management have plans to develop a 203-room hotel in Washington, D.C., called The Morrow at Central Armature Works. The joint venture plans to partner with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. on the hotel, which will be part of the Central Armature Works development, a 830,000-square-foot mixed-use development that broke ground in 2019.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Nidec starts discussions on establishing joint venture with Hon Hai and Foxtron

Nidec Corporation (the “Company” or “Nidec”) today announced that the Company has agreed to start discussions on establishing a joint venture (JV) with Hon Hai Technology Group (hereinafter referred to as “Hon Hai”) and Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Foxtron”) of Hon Hai Technology Group in Taiwan.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Littelfuse To Participate In Virtual Investor Conferences

Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) - Get Report, an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:. Aug 4 - Jefferies Industrials Conference. Sept 14 - CL King Best Ideas Conference. Contact your Jefferies or CL King representative...
BusinessTruth About Cars

Volvo Buying Itself Out of Chinese Joint Venture

Volvo Cars is plotting to buy out parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding and free itself of its Chinese joint venture. The Swedish (currently Swedish-Chinese) manufacturer has been hinting at the prospect of going public with an IPO, which most analysts believe would be bolstered by creating some distance from Geely.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

H&E Equipment Divests Crane Business To Manitowoc For $130M

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) agreed to sell its crane business to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) for $130 million in cash. H&E's crane business operates with eleven full-service branch locations. This acquisition expands Manitowoc's ability to provide rentals, new sales, used sales, aftermarket parts, and service to various end-market customers.
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

Rockwell Automation, Kezzler Combine Expertise To Offer Cloud-Based Industrial Traceability Solutions

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has partnered with Kezzler AS, a cloud-based product digitization and traceability platform, to provide cloud-based supply chain solutions that focus on product traceability. Rockwell's supply chain capabilities combined with Kezzler's traceability technologies help connect suppliers, manufacturing, logistics, and consumers into one real-time traceability platform. For example,...
Businesskfgo.com

Suzuki and Daihatsu join Toyota EV joint venture

TOKYO (Reuters) – Suzuki Motor Corp and Daihatsu are joining a commercial electric vehicle coalition led by Toyota Motor Corp, the carmakers announced on Wednesday, helping the Japanese alliance expand its focus from trucks to smaller cars. The two automakers will each acquire a 10% stake in the joint venture,...
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

Tricon Residential Forms $5B SFR Joint Venture

Tricon Residential Inc. has joined with three institutional investors to launch a $5 billion joint venture that will acquire more than 18,000 single-family rental homes in the Sun Belt. The JV, which includes the Teacher Retirement System of Texas and Pacific Life Insurance Co., along with an existing Tricon global...
Businessaithority.com

Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure to Establish Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Data Centers on PlatformDIGITAL in India

50/50 Joint Venture to Enable New Connected Data Communities in India. Digital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, and Brookfield Infrastructure L.P. announced an agreement to establish a 50/50 joint venture focused on the development, ownership and operation of institutional quality data centers in India. The joint venture will operate under the brand name BAM Digital Realty.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SkyChain Signs LOI to Establish Joint Venture for Visual Effects Rendering Services

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - SkyChain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) ("Company") reports that the company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to establish a joint venture with The Embassy Visual Effects Inc. ("Embassy"), an award-winning visual effects studio in Vancouver, BC. The joint venture will work together to develop and grow SkyRendering Technologies Inc. ("SkyRendering"), a separate joint venture established between SkyChain and Synergy Corp, as announced in SkyChain's news release of July 7, 2021.
Raleigh, NCwraltechwire.com

Hitachi Energy is new name for Hitachi ABB Power Grids joint venture

RALEIGH – Hitachi Energy will be the new name for the merged Hitchachi ABB Power Grids, a deal that happened in 2020. The new name takes effect in October as part of a rebranding, Anthony Allard, executive vice president of North American operations at the company, told the Triangle Business Journal.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

EVgo Acquires e-Mobility Software Company Recargo For $25M

Fast charging provider for electric vehicles EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has acquired Recargo, an e-mobility software company, in an all-cash deal for $25 million. The transaction will combine EVgo’s national public fast-charging infrastructure and Recargo’s leadership in EV innovation on app development, market research, data licensing, reporting, and advertising. “Recargo’s...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Velodyne Lidar, NVIDIA Metropolis Bond Over Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions

Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) collaborated with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Metropolis program for its Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for traffic monitoring and analytics. The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed. The Intelligent Infrastructure Solution combines Velodyne's lidar sensors and powerful AI software to monitor traffic networks and public spaces.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

CleanSpark Partners With ESG Crypto-Miner Coinmint

Bitcoin miner Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) collaborated with environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) focused digital currency data center operator Coinmint to deploy nearly 25 MW of its Bitmain S19 Pro miners at a Coinmint operated location. The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed. CleanSpark plans to deploy 750...
AgriculturePosted by
Benzinga

AgroFresh Expands Control-Tec Sustainability Systems Globally

Agriculture technology company AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: AGFS) has expanded the availability of Control-Tec sustainability technology systems across North America, South America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand following the implementation in Chile. The customizable, automated post-harvest systems help packinghouse operators reduce water usage and increase the efficiency of the disease prevention...

Comments / 0

Community Policy