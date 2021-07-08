Littelfuse, Hirtenberger Automotive Safety Forge Product Development Joint Venture

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - SkyChain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) ("Company") reports that the company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to establish a joint venture with The Embassy Visual Effects Inc. ("Embassy"), an award-winning visual effects studio in Vancouver, BC. The joint venture will work together to develop and grow SkyRendering Technologies Inc. ("SkyRendering"), a separate joint venture established between SkyChain and Synergy Corp, as announced in SkyChain's news release of July 7, 2021.