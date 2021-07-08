Cancel
Greenburgh, NY

Police Release Video Of Suspect After BLM Sign Uprooted In Westchester

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 14 days ago
The "All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter" sign was removed from the "Welcome to Greenburgh" sign Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Recognize him?

Police investigators in Westchester have released a new video of a suspect who is wanted after a “Black Lives Matter” sign was uprooted in May.

On Friday, May 14, the Greenburgh Police Department issued an alert regarding a potential bias or hate-related incident after the sign was ripped out of the ground the day after it was installed.

Greenburgh Police Capt. Michael D’Alessio said that overnight on Thursday, May 13, a sign that read “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter” was uprooted from the ground hours after it was affixed to the “Welcome to Greenburgh” sign on Knollwood Road.

D’Alessio said that the department is working with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office to identify whoever is responsible for the incident.

“The town of Greenburgh and this department strongly condemns all acts of hate and bias. We have a history of promoting diversity, unity, and inclusion,” the department said in a statement.

There is a video of the incident posted on Greenburgh Police Department’s website, Facebook page, and above.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Greenburgh Police Det. Davey Jakasal in the Detective Division by calling (914) 989-1710.

